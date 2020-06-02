Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Men's City Championship set to be played as scheduled

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Men's City Championship set to be played as scheduled
Men's City Championship set to be played as scheduled
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Evening everyone...well we are now just two months from the start of one of the biggest golf events in the summit city...that's right..

August first the fort wayne golf association's city tournament will tee off at coyote creek... within the last month, organizers weren't sure the event was even going to happen due to the coronavirus pandemic...but f-w-g-a president brian straley says they are still planning on having the three day event as planned with changes to score keeping, crowds, caddies and the trophy presentation possible to account for social distancing and other health safety guidelines... day one of the men's city tourney will be saturday 3 august




You Might Like


Tweets about this

stokesos

steve RT @PeteSmith1983: Stoke hoping to get green light for warm-up game against Championship side they've already played twice https://t.co/hPN… 20 hours ago

PeteSmith1983

Pete Smith Stoke hoping to get green light for warm-up game against Championship side they've already played twice https://t.co/hPNJGA1ofW 21 hours ago

paulwilliams105

Paul Williams @SkySportsNews First 2 games to be played are the game's in hand. A man city and Sheffield United wins are the most… https://t.co/fFRztMx7v2 1 day ago

MsDevilishAngel

Angelika Sabine RIP,🙏 "George Floyd grew up in Houston’s Third Ward, one of the city’s predominantly black neighborhoods. At 6' 6,… https://t.co/29qGEiTsOL 2 days ago

thomas_wilson95

Thomas Wilson Really like Dan Crowley. Very underrated in the championship. Played on the wing mainly for Birmingham City but fee… https://t.co/ENG8jBC3sj 3 days ago

dgriffinchess

Douglas Griffin @ChesscomNews @GMHikaru @MagnusCarlsen It also occurred in the 1978 World Championship match between Karpov & Korch… https://t.co/EBc0XfY9BS 3 days ago

Moreno_roman24

Roman Moreno RT @MSHS_Volley: Carlos Hernandez C/O '17 1st Team All-Decade Carlos was a starting middle from 15'-17' & during that time MS won 96 games… 3 days ago

MSHS_Volley

MSHS Stallion Volleyball Carlos Hernandez C/O '17 1st Team All-Decade Carlos was a starting middle from 15'-17' & during that time MS won 9… https://t.co/JtzIADSWvu 4 days ago