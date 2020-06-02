Men's City Championship set to be played as scheduled Video Credit: WFFT - Published 14 hours ago Men's City Championship set to be played as scheduled 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Evening everyone...well we are now just two months from the start of one of the biggest golf events in the summit city...that's right.. August first the fort wayne golf association's city tournament will tee off at coyote creek... within the last month, organizers weren't sure the event was even going to happen due to the coronavirus pandemic...but f-w-g-a president brian straley says they are still planning on having the three day event as planned with changes to score keeping, crowds, caddies and the trophy presentation possible to account for social distancing and other health safety guidelines... day one of the men's city tourney will be saturday 3 august





