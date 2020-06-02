Gulfport breaks in MHSAA June 1st restart

The following - season.
- - spring sports obviously got the- short end of the stick, as it - pertains to the on-going- corona-virus pandemic... but- all high school athletes have - still been feeling the- effects.- the gulfport boys basketball- team wasn't prepared to wait- any longer... making the most o- the m-h-s-a-a june 1st re-- start... with its first sociall- distanced practice of the - summer, on monday.- head coach owen miller says he- took temperatures, at - the door... and only admitted - one player in the gym, at a - time.
- the coaching staff can't issue- any equipment... can't wash - clothes... or allow the players- to scrimmage... all - while keeping them six feet - apart.- monday's practice marks the - first time the admirals have- been together, in close to thre- months... making it an emotiona- return to the court... for coac- and players alike.- - "this feels like family.
Everybody feels like- family and i feel like without- them, i just kind of feel like - part is left off."
"i mean it's been crazy, like everybody - want to work hard and get back- in the gym, put the work in - because like once you - get out of basketball for a lon- time you want to come back and- like put hard work- in cause like everybody love th- game of basketball and like whe- you get - away from it for a long time- like you start to see like what- it really means to you."
"a lot of emotion today and really last night it- kind of hit me with being able- to get back in the gym, kind of- what's going on with- our country right now with what- happened in minneapolis and a - lot of emotion right now- for us.
And this is a way to- kind of break that and get back- to normal a little bit."
- - - indoor high school practices- must be kept to a - - - - maximum... of 20