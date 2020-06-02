Gulfport breaks in MHSAA June 1st restart

Spring sports obviously got the short end of the stick as it pertains to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but all high school athletics have still been feeling the effects.

Everybody feels like- family and i feel like without- them, i just kind of feel like - part is left off."

"i mean it's been crazy, like everybody - want to work hard and get back- in the gym, put the work in - because like once you - get out of basketball for a lon- time you want to come back and- like put hard work- in cause like everybody love th- game of basketball and like whe- you get - away from it for a long time- like you start to see like what- it really means to you."

"a lot of emotion today and really last night it- kind of hit me with being able- to get back in the gym, kind of- what's going on with- our country right now with what- happened in minneapolis and a - lot of emotion right now- for us.

And this is a way to- kind of break that and get back- to normal a little bit."

