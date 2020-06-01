Protests, Looting Continue Past 11 p.m. Curfew In NYC
Multiple protests were held in New York City in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Chopper 2 was over the scene in Manhattan.
Joseph Protests, Looting Continue Past 11 p.m. Curfew In NYC https://t.co/UWMvPOpV0q via @YouTube 1 hour ago
Jenna Gonzales I hope that these protests don't stop. I hope that they continue and spread into more states and cities. I hope tha… https://t.co/5GKdJQnZuU 1 hour ago
Timothy C Vondrak II @Baligubadle1 @realDonaldTrump Progressive leaders have moved past this, to organizing and promoting violence.
We… https://t.co/L5sxkPAVcZ 2 hours ago
David Cole @apark2453 @tznkai "A dozen Rodney Kings" from the past three days of protests? Links, please. Because I'M HERE on… https://t.co/4MVx0NYrdV 9 hours ago
JD Dion @IngrahamAngle Absolutely agree! I was a child in the 60's and the protests then were far more effective than the b… https://t.co/gF16H3GavW 12 hours ago
Matthew M. Stevens Tampa had a helluva night, and the protests / looting / rioting continue today. Cops flew past our house earlier. 2 days ago
Andy We must approach this situation in a more peaceful manner that doesn’t involve the destruction of buildings, lootin… https://t.co/xJfbHxJYUY 2 days ago
Big Homie Chubs @kate_pimping @DefaultPianta @LydiaL41A @charliekirk11 I completely understand that. In the past, peaceful protests… https://t.co/osZSyiq1Nt 3 days ago
Widespread Continues In NYC In Advance Of CurfewStores all over Manhattan and in other boroughs were vandalized and robbed on Monday night, not long before a city-wide curfew was set to begin. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports
Peaceful Protest Held In Bed StuyNot long after the governor and mayor announced New York City would be under curfew from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, a peaceful George Floyd protest was held in Brooklyn. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports