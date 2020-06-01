Global  

Protests, Looting Continue Past 11 p.m. Curfew In NYC

Multiple protests were held in New York City in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

Chopper 2 was over the scene in Manhattan.

NYC mayor eyeing curfew after violence flares

New York's mayor said Monday he was considering putting the nation's biggest city under curfew after...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



joeyyeo13

Joseph Protests, Looting Continue Past 11 p.m. Curfew In NYC https://t.co/UWMvPOpV0q via @YouTube 1 hour ago

JennaBrace

Jenna Gonzales I hope that these protests don't stop. I hope that they continue and spread into more states and cities. I hope tha… https://t.co/5GKdJQnZuU 1 hour ago

VondrakTimothy

Timothy C Vondrak II @Baligubadle1 @realDonaldTrump Progressive leaders have moved past this, to organizing and promoting violence. We… https://t.co/L5sxkPAVcZ 2 hours ago

DavidColeStein

David Cole @apark2453 @tznkai "A dozen Rodney Kings" from the past three days of protests? Links, please. Because I'M HERE on… https://t.co/4MVx0NYrdV 9 hours ago

cuzmamasaysso

JD Dion @IngrahamAngle Absolutely agree! I was a child in the 60's and the protests then were far more effective than the b… https://t.co/gF16H3GavW 12 hours ago

stevens_mms

Matthew M. Stevens Tampa had a helluva night, and the protests / looting / rioting continue today. Cops flew past our house earlier. 2 days ago

Natural___Gas

Andy We must approach this situation in a more peaceful manner that doesn’t involve the destruction of buildings, lootin… https://t.co/xJfbHxJYUY 2 days ago

ChubsHomie

Big Homie Chubs @kate_pimping @DefaultPianta @LydiaL41A @charliekirk11 I completely understand that. In the past, peaceful protests… https://t.co/osZSyiq1Nt 3 days ago


Widespread Continues In NYC In Advance Of Curfew [Video]

Widespread Continues In NYC In Advance Of Curfew

Stores all over Manhattan and in other boroughs were vandalized and robbed on Monday night, not long before a city-wide curfew was set to begin. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:52Published
Peaceful Protest Held In Bed Stuy [Video]

Peaceful Protest Held In Bed Stuy

Not long after the governor and mayor announced New York City would be under curfew from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, a peaceful George Floyd protest was held in Brooklyn. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published