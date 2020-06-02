Forager Brewery - best patio in Rochester

Low 90s after two and a half months of being closed ?

"* restaurants across minnesota are reopening with only outdoor seating.

"*t news three's gilleland checked in with a local brewery to get a first day report card.

"* something as simple as going out to eat with friend and family ?

"* may have been something many of us took for granted pre?

"* pandemic.

I had the opportunity to go to forager brewery in the med city today ?

"* as guests ate on the p the consesus i heard ... everyone is happy to have a little sense of normalcy.xx after more than two months of operating as takeout only, forager brewery is back open today for customers.

"*owner austin jevne couldnt be happier.

"we're really excited and obviously the weather worked out perfectly for a minnesota spring, summer kind of day."

Forager has felt the sting during the covid?

"*19 pandemic ?

"* when i spoke jevne a few weeks back ?

"* said his business isn't meant for takeout only.

"we base all of our business on what happens inside these walls."

He says having customers back on the patio is refreshing.

"our staff is really excited to have customers back in house, the kitchen was really excited to get away from doing meal plan prep all week."

The brewery was busy during tonights dinner rush ?

"* w reservations full at six p.m..

Tables were spread apart to ensure social distancing.

And customers enjoyed the chance to sit down and eat.

"we are thrilled to have this beautiful patio and great food and enjoy the outdoors and be able to dine out again it's awesome."

As protests and riots continue to sweep through the nation, finally eating at a restaurant is an escape for jamie & ladonna delorme, who left their minneapolis home for rochester.

"it almost feels normal."

Forager's safety plan includes sanitzing eating areas, employees wearing masks and spacing out tables.... the inside is only open for guests to use the restrooms. the brewery may look different, but jevne is happy to serve i was at forager today on three separate occasions and each time i was there customers were laughing and enjoying themselves... for the first time in a while... it resembled a little bit of normalcy.xx if you want to have a seat at foragers patio, you can reserve a table by reservation only on their website.xx