Protesters hold moment of silence for George Floyd on Broadway and Welton Street in downtown Denver Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 04:03s - Published 1 hour ago Protesters hold moment of silence for George Floyd on Broadway and Welton Street in downtown Denver Protesters marching to demand justice for the death of George Floyd marched through downtown Denver and at one point held a moment of silence in the middle of the intersection of Broadway and Welton Street to honor the man's memory. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Thousands Protest In Oakland To Demand Justice For George Floyd



Police dispersed a large group of protesters in the streets of downtown Oakland Monday night, using tear gas on people who were demonstrating past the time of a curfew in effect for Oakland and all of.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:11 Published 17 minutes ago Protesters form human chain near Colorado State Capitol



Protesters formed a human chain and held their ground at the Colorado State Capitol as Denver's curfew got underway. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:24 Published 24 minutes ago