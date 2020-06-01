Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Mayor & City Councilman Each React To Denver Protests

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Former Mayor & City Councilman Each React To Denver Protests

Former Mayor & City Councilman Each React To Denver Protests

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb says he applauds the young people of Denver for protesting peacefully but says it’s clear the country needs a message of hope.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

TomRoten

Tom Roten™ Former City Councilman Tom McCallister - Candidate for Huntington Mayor https://t.co/Hl1U8qvnDh 12 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Former Mayor Wellington Webb & City Councilman Chris Hinds React To Denver Protests https://t.co/jTZkaGQxHi 2 days ago

27Babyoil

Hilario ubias jr RT @CBSDenver: Former Mayor Wellington Webb & City Councilman Chris Hinds React To Denver Protests https://t.co/sVJxpKxPGL https://t.co/Wy4… 2 days ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Former Mayor Wellington Webb & City Councilman Chris Hinds React To Denver Protests https://t.co/sVJxpKxPGL https://t.co/Wy4BmDoyA2 2 days ago

LisaMLas

LisaMLas Sounds like former Joliet City councilman & Pastor of Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ Warren Dorris is thinkin… https://t.co/lT3KzCQSoy 3 days ago

saturninesun

re: RT @contentpic: On June 21, 2007 San Jose City Council had a meeting on police brutality and race. Mayor, then councilman and former prosec… 3 days ago

contentpic

Long Overdue Reckoning On June 21, 2007 San Jose City Council had a meeting on police brutality and race. Mayor, then councilman and forme… https://t.co/sKtVHk8v81 4 days ago

TerryWRobertson

Terry W. Robertson @EvanAKilgore @cometaj2 God bless and protect Him! I'm glad it's in D.C. @realDonaldTrump is not going to mess arou… https://t.co/Sbhuctlbmb 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Talks About Ongoing Protests [Video]

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock Talks About Ongoing Protests

CBSN Denver's Kelly Werthmann spoke with Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 06:40Published
Denver Mayor Extends Curfew, It Goes In Effect Again Monday Night [Video]

Denver Mayor Extends Curfew, It Goes In Effect Again Monday Night

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has extended the city's curfew due to outbreaks of violence and vandalism during protests of the George Floyd death at the hands of police in Minnesota on recent nights.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:14Published