Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Says He's 'President Of Law And Order,' Declares Aggressive Action On Violent Protests

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:56s - Published
Trump Says He's 'President Of Law And Order,' Declares Aggressive Action On Violent Protests

Trump Says He's 'President Of Law And Order,' Declares Aggressive Action On Violent Protests

The president made the announcement amid the backdrop of tear gas and flash bangs on the other side of the White House in Lafayette Park.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump declares he’s president of law and order, warns of military deployment as protests resume

Amid racial unrest across the nation, President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to deploy the...
Denver Post - Published

Trump threatens to use military to stop protests

Amid racial unrest across the nation, President Donald Trump on Monday declared himself "the...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump holds bible up outside White House [Video]

President Trump holds bible up outside White House

Trump walks to St John's Church in Washington DC, where he holds up a bible for a photo opportunity. Protests were earlier cleared from the area.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
Trump vows to send troops into cities as protests rage [Video]

Trump vows to send troops into cities as protests rage

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to use force to end violent protests in American cities. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:19Published