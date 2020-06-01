Trump Says He's 'President Of Law And Order,' Declares Aggressive Action On Violent Protests
The president made the announcement amid the backdrop of tear gas and flash bangs on the other side of the White House in Lafayette Park.
President Trump holds bible up outside White HouseTrump walks to St John's Church in Washington DC, where he holds up a bible for a photo opportunity. Protests were earlier cleared from the area.
Trump vows to send troops into cities as protests rageU.S. President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to use force to end violent protests in American cities. This report produced by Chris Dignam.