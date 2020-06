Talking to kids about protests in America

INTENSE PROTESTS....ACROSS AMERICA.ABC'S DEBORAH ROBERTS - TALKEDTO PARENTS ABOUT HOW TO TALK TOTHEIR KIDS RIGHT NOW.LIKE MANY PARENTS, I'M TALKINGWITH MY 17 YEAR OLD SON NICKABOUT THE SICKENING EVENTSAROUND THE COUNTRY AND WHAT ITMEANS FOR HIM AS A BLACKTEENAGER.DEBORAH: ARE YOU WORRIED?

AREYOU SCARED?

WHAT ARE YOURTHOUGHTS?

NICK: I'M A LITTLEWORRIED DEBORAH: YEAH?

NICK:BECAUSE IF I GO BACK TO THECITY THE COPS MIGHT TAKE MEDOWN AND TRY TO, YOU KNOW, HURTME...THOSE WORDS RIP AT MY HEART?MYSON FEARFUL FOR HIS SAFETY.YET NOT SURPRISING WITH IMAGESGEORGE FLOYD'S AGONIZINGDEATH?ANGRY PROTESTS?ANDHOSTILE RIOTS.SARAH SMITH, A MOM OF 3 BLACKCHILDREN IN A PREDOMINATELYWHITE COMMUNITY WORRIES FOR HERSONS ?

SOT SARAH SMITH:WORRIES FOR HER SONS ?SOT SARAH SMITH: 3:22 I'MSCARED FOR MY SON.EVERY SINGLEDAY THAT HE LEAVES OUR HOUSE.BECAUSE I DON'T KNOW WHAT COULDHAPPEN TO HIM.NAT VIDEO OF DA'LAYSHA WESTWATCHING PROTEST - THEY WANT TOBE VISIBLE IN THIS PROTEST?THIS PROTEST UNFOLDING OUTSIDETHE WINDOW-LEAVING 10 YEAR OLDDA'LAYSHA (DUH-L'ASIA) WITHQUESTIONS AND EMOTIONS.SOT: DR.NADIA MARIE SASSO 24:25 I THINKIT WAS VERY IMPORTANT FOR HERTO NOT ONLY JUST READ ABOUTTHINGS AND NOT ONLY JUST HEARTHINGS IN THEORY BUT TO REALLYBE ABLE TO VISUALIZE AND SEEAND UNDERSTAND THAT.AUTHOR AND PSYCHOLOGIST BEVERLYTATUM WHO WRITES ABOUT RACESAYS OPEN AND HONESTCONVERSATIONS ARE NECESSARY SOTBEVERLY TATUM 15:37 IT ISIMPORTANT TO SAY CONVERSATIONDOESN'T SOLVE IT BY ITSELF, BUTCONVERSATION, CERTAINLY WITHCHILDREN, HELPS THEM MAKE SENSEOF THE WORLD.AND SOCIOLOGIST MARGARETHAGERMAN SAYS SHE HAS OFFEREDIDEAS FOR WHITE PARENTS WANTINGTO OPEN UP.SOT MARGARET HAGERMAN: 18:14 INORDER TO UNDERSTAND THE PRESENTWE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND THE PAST,AND IT MIGHT MEAN THAT YOUYOU COULD DO SOME WORK TO LEARNTHE ANSWERS TO THESE QUESTIONS.YOU CAN TAKE THE TIME TO READUP ON THIS AND THIS IS EVENSOMETHING THAT YOU DO WITH YOURCHILDREN.STDBETWEEN THE COVID-19 PANDEMICAND SEVERAL NIGHTS OFPROTESTS....