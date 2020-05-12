Roswell New Mexico S02E12 Crash Into Me

Roswell, New Mexico 2x12 "Crash Into Me" Season 2 Episode 12 Promo trailer HD - WELCOME TO CRASHCON - As the town prepares for CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) attempt to piece together who may be behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival.

Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take drastic measure to learn more about the night Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum) disappeared, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) is forced to do someone else's bidding.

Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino, Amber Midthunder and Trevor St.

John also star.

Joanna Kerns directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera (#212).

Original airdate 6/8/2020.

