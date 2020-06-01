Uninstalling Chinese Apps Will…’- Soman Wangchuck



Tweets about this Tauqeer Ahmad You didn't get the point #AndhBhakts will dig this road once it is made & give befitting reply to China, like unins… https://t.co/hy4LBYLeF5 55 minutes ago Jimmy the Newb RT @NagpalSukhda: If u srsly think of how uninstalling Chinese apps will affect them please do research abt the revenue these apps generate… 1 hour ago Sukhda Nagpal If u srsly think of how uninstalling Chinese apps will affect them please do research abt the revenue these apps ge… https://t.co/KzRVwgQYCL 1 hour ago Bharat.J.Panchal @PMOIndia Sir Govt of India must immediately pass a rule to immediately uninstall all Chinese Apps. If 130Cr people… https://t.co/9vlr4fO0nN 1 hour ago Bharat.J.Panchal @sardesairajdeep Sir Govt of India must immediately pass a rule to immediately uninstall all Chinese Apps. If 130Cr… https://t.co/yxZPaJOxce 1 hour ago Double_Decker @IndiaToday @rahulkanwal Are we going to anticipate just 'Kadi Ninda' from Modi or govt has an any action plan. Or… https://t.co/vnbDSG1ymS 3 hours ago Sumit kumar RT @BIGBOSSPOLICE: If INDIA is boycotting Chinese products , apps etc . WILL INDIANS ALSO STOP PLAYING #PUBGMOBILE ? PUBG MOBILE is owned… 6 hours ago Sagar Sharma They are giving lives for us can't we support them by boycotting Chinese products and apps. We are giving money to… https://t.co/8EHj1RHJ3y 6 hours ago