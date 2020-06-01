Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uninstalling Chinese Apps Will…’- Soman Wangchuck
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:58s - Published
Uninstalling Chinese Apps Will…’- Soman Wangchuck
Uninstalling Chinese Apps Will…’- Soman Wangchuck
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BhaktKam

Tauqeer Ahmad You didn't get the point #AndhBhakts will dig this road once it is made & give befitting reply to China, like unins… https://t.co/hy4LBYLeF5 55 minutes ago

Jimmy_the_Newb

Jimmy the Newb RT @NagpalSukhda: If u srsly think of how uninstalling Chinese apps will affect them please do research abt the revenue these apps generate… 1 hour ago

NagpalSukhda

Sukhda Nagpal If u srsly think of how uninstalling Chinese apps will affect them please do research abt the revenue these apps ge… https://t.co/KzRVwgQYCL 1 hour ago

bpanchal2020

Bharat.J.Panchal @PMOIndia Sir Govt of India must immediately pass a rule to immediately uninstall all Chinese Apps. If 130Cr people… https://t.co/9vlr4fO0nN 1 hour ago

bpanchal2020

Bharat.J.Panchal @sardesairajdeep Sir Govt of India must immediately pass a rule to immediately uninstall all Chinese Apps. If 130Cr… https://t.co/yxZPaJOxce 1 hour ago

Made_InDelhi

Double_Decker @IndiaToday @rahulkanwal Are we going to anticipate just 'Kadi Ninda' from Modi or govt has an any action plan. Or… https://t.co/vnbDSG1ymS 3 hours ago

Sumitkumar4775

Sumit kumar RT @BIGBOSSPOLICE: If INDIA is boycotting Chinese products , apps etc . WILL INDIANS ALSO STOP PLAYING #PUBGMOBILE ? PUBG MOBILE is owned… 6 hours ago

Sg_Shines

Sagar Sharma They are giving lives for us can't we support them by boycotting Chinese products and apps. We are giving money to… https://t.co/8EHj1RHJ3y 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video [Video]

India uninstalled crores of Chinese apps: Soman Wangchuck on his viral video

Education Reformist, Soman Wangchuck on his viral video on social media said that he was extremely happy not because his video went viral and it got number of views but because people were watching and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:02Published