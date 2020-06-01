Equity indices gain 1 pc, Kotak Mahindra Bank up 7 pc

Equity benchmark indices gained nearly one per cent during early hours on Tuesday while tracking gains in Asian markets.

At 10 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 319 points or 0.96 per cent at 33,618 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 95 points or 0.96 per cent at 9,921.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty up by 2.7 per cent, pharma by 1.8 per cent and auto by 1.2 per cent.

Among stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank was among the top gainers after adding 6.9 per cent to Rs 1,335.20 per share.

Auto majors Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra were up by 2.5 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.