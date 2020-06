Trump Threatens To Send The U.S. Military To Stop Protests

On Monday, President Trump suggested he would use federal troops to end protests that have erupted across the country.

Protestors are angry about the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

According to Reuters, President Trump made the remarks during a brief press conference on Monday evening.

He said that if a state refuses to take the actions, "then I will deploy the United States military".