MINI Cooper Countryman ALL 4 design Preview

The biggest and most versatile member of the MINI model family generates fresh stimuli for driving pleasure and individual flair in the hallmark style of the British premium brand.

Precisely refined design, attractive additions to the equipment range and innovative technology in the areas of operation and networking underpin the exceptional status of the new MINI Countryman within the premium compact segment.

Its robust vehicle concept, an ample, versatile interior with five fully-fledged seats and the optional ALL4 all-wheel drive system make it an unmistakable all-round talent that inspires typical MINI enthusiasm not just in day-to-day traffic but also on long-distance trips and even when venturing into unsurfaced terrain.

The progressive character of the new MINI Countryman is reflected in a model variant with plug-in hybrid drive as well as in new digital MINI Connected services.

What is more, the desire for individualisation is catered to more radically than ever before with the range of additional optional extras and Original MINI Accessories.

With the new MINI Countryman, the tradition-steeped British brand continues to pursue its conquest of additional target groups.

Even in its first generation, the MINI Countryman was a pioneer.

As the first model with an exterior length of more than four metres, four doors, a large tailgate, five seats and all-wheel drive, it laid the foundations for the brand’s highly successful advance into the premium compact segment.

The MINI Countryman now accounts for almost 30 per cent of the brand’s new registrations worldwide.