WHO says Sars-Cov-2 is still a killer virus, rejects 'losing potency' claim | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:48s - Published 58 minutes ago WHO says Sars-Cov-2 is still a killer virus, rejects 'losing potency' claim | Oneindia News World health Organisation rejects high profile Italian doctor's claim the coronavirus is losing its potency; India clears the use of Remdesivir drug in patients with severe Covid-19 disease; India-China stalemate at LAC continues, hopes pinned on diplomatic talks as no breakthrough happens at military talks; US President Trump threatens to call in the Army to control US protests against the death of George Floyd in police custody; Maharashtra and Gujarat brace for cyclone and more news #GeorgeFloyd #Remdesivir #BlackLivesMatter 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend