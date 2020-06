Williams: Neville comments 'lacked respect' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 weeks ago Williams: Neville comments 'lacked respect' Fara Williams says Phil Neville showed 'a lack of respect' towards women's football, after he admitted that the England women's job was just 'a stepping stone'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this