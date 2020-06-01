Global  

Cole Sprouse arrested during 'peaceful' Black Lives Matter protest

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Cole Sprouse arrested during 'peaceful' Black Lives Matter protest

Cole Sprouse arrested during 'peaceful' Black Lives Matter protest

'Riverdale' actor Cole Sprouse has revealed he was arrested on Sunday (31.05.20) during a "peaceful" Black Lives Matter protest in Santa Monica, following the death of George Floyd.

