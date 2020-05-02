Global  

Samantha Ware says Lea Michele threatened to 's**t in my wig' on Glee

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Lea Michele's 'Glee' co-stars are coming for her hypocrisy after she tweeted against racism.

Gia Teane RT @Variety: Samantha Marie Ware says working on #Glee was a "living hell" due to Lea Michele: "You told everyone that if you had the oppor… 17 minutes ago

142Countries

starmargarita RT @EW: Samantha Marie Ware says Lea Michele threatened to 's— in my wig,' made her time on #Glee 'hell' https://t.co/RfsZPxp9UR 47 minutes ago

1066Live

1066 Productions #RT @Variety: Samantha Marie Ware says working on #Glee was a "living hell" due to Lea Michele: "You told everyone… https://t.co/H5q1a2cjLr 2 hours ago

indiaforums

India Forums #SamanthaWare Says #LeaMichele Made 'Glee' Traumatic https://t.co/NgKuegMdST 2 hours ago


Lea Michele confirms baby news with sunny garden photo [Video]

Lea Michele confirms baby news with sunny garden photo

Lea Michele has confirmed her pregnancy by posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:33Published
Lea Michele has confirmed her pregnancy [Video]

Lea Michele has confirmed her pregnancy

Lea Michele has confirmed her pregnancy with a sweet Instagram photo showing off her baby bump.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:52Published