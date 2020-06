Who else is ready to see Cavill return as Superman in future DC movies?



Related videos from verified sources Henry Cavill reportedly in talks to return as Superman



Henry Cavill is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as Superman for an upcoming movie. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:45 Published 5 days ago Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role



Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role Cavill has played Superman in three movies, 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.' He is reportedly in discussions.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published 5 days ago