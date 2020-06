Firing Range Owner Shoots, Kills Suspect Trying To Loot Shop In South Philadelphia Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:29s - Published 1 hour ago Trang Do reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOR ALL TRAINS, AND DART INDELAWARE HAS RESUMED ITSNORMAL SERVICE.AND BREAKING RIGHT NOW,THE OWNER OF A GUN RANGESHOOTS AND KILLS SOMEONETRYING TO BREAK INTO THEIRBUSINESS."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERTRANG DO JUST ARRIVED ON THESCENE THEREON SOUTH FRONTSTREET.TRANG, WHAT DETAILS DO YOUHAVE FOR US SO FAR?Reporter: WELL, JANELLE, WEARE WORKING TO GATHERINFORMATION AS YOU MENTIONED,JUST GOT HERE MOMENTS AGO, BUTLET ME JUST SHOW YOU THE SCENEHERE.THIS IS THE 1500 BLOCK OFSOUTH FRONT STREET IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA.THIS IS ACTUALLY THE PARKINGLOT OF FIRING LINE INC AFIRING RANGE HERE, FAN WE MOVEIN YOU CAN SEE THE CLUSTER OFOFFICERS THERE INVESTIGATINGWHAT HAPPENED HERE JUST ABOUTAN HOUR AGO.PHILLY POLICE TELL US THATABOUT 4:15, POLICE WEREDISPATCHED TO THIS FIRINGRANGE FOR A REPORT THAT THESTORE OWNER SHOT SOMEONETRYING TO BREAK-IN, NOW, THATINDIVIDUAL WAS PRONOUNCED AT4:20 A.M.THOUGH WE ARE TOLD THE STOREOWNER IS OKAY.HOWEVER, AS YOU CAN SEE, THEINVESTIGATION CONTINUES HEREINTO WHAT EXACTLY HAPPENED.AGAIN, YOU CAN SEE THATCLUSTER OF OFFICERS RIGHTTHERE IN FRONT OF THE DOOR,AND THEY TELL US THAT THEY AREGOING TO GAVE YOU AS UPDATE ONTHE SITUATION IN JUST A FEWMORE MINUTES.HOWEVER, ONCE AGAIN, WE AREHEARING, AGAIN, THAT A STOREOWNER REPORTEDLY SHOT SOMEONEWHO WAS TRYING IT BREAK INTOTHIS FIRING RANGE, HERE INSOUTH PHILADELPHIA.FOR NOW, LIVE IN SOUTHPHILADELPHIA, I'M TRANG DO,





