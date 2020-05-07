Investigation Underway Following Fire In Kensington Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published 21 hours ago Investigation Underway Following Fire In Kensington The fire broke out shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Boost Mobile store on Kensington Avenue Somerset Street. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this DerbyshirePromo2 RT @GemRadioNews: This picture taken by Derbyshire Police's drone shows the extent of the damage caused to a derelict warehouse on Old Good… 1 week ago Gem News This picture taken by Derbyshire Police's drone shows the extent of the damage caused to a derelict warehouse on Ol… https://t.co/p9Rfude3yw 1 week ago Simon Humphreys An investigation is underway after a roof collapsed following a house fire in #Staffordshire https://t.co/hECwWaIzcU 1 week ago