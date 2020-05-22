Harry Styles donating post bail funds to U.S. protest organisers
Harry Styles is donating post bail funds to arrested protest organisers as a means of calling for justice following the death of George Floyd.
'No electricity for last 6 days': Kolkata locals protest for post cyclone Amphan reliefLocals blocked a road in Kolkata's Baghajatin area on May 26 to demonstrate a protest against administration's negligence against post cyclone 'Amphan' help in the state. They demanded restoration of..
Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard NewsSummer is just around the corner and so far, we've got some solid picks for which song could be crowned "Song of the Summer." Which song do you think will take the title?