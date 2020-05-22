Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Styles donating post bail funds to U.S. protest organisers

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Harry Styles donating post bail funds to U.S. protest organisers

Harry Styles donating post bail funds to U.S. protest organisers

Harry Styles is donating post bail funds to arrested protest organisers as a means of calling for justice following the death of George Floyd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'No electricity for last 6 days': Kolkata locals protest for post cyclone Amphan relief [Video]

'No electricity for last 6 days': Kolkata locals protest for post cyclone Amphan relief

Locals blocked a road in Kolkata's Baghajatin area on May 26 to demonstrate a protest against administration's negligence against post cyclone 'Amphan' help in the state. They demanded restoration of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard News [Video]

Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Blackpink, Harry Styles: Who Will Have the Song of the Summer 2020? | Billboard News

Summer is just around the corner and so far, we've got some solid picks for which song could be crowned "Song of the Summer." Which song do you think will take the title?

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:02Published