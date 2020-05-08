Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
President Trump has vowed to deploy the military unless states halt violent protests following the death of George Floyd.
Venezuela charges two ex-US soldiers with 'terrorism, conspiracy'Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry are among 31 people captured by Venezuelan military over failed armed incursion.
Report: Venezuela opposition plotted Maduro overthrowA 42-page document deals a blow to credibility of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has denied any links to the plot.