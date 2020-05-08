Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:22s - Published
Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest

Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest

President Trump has vowed to deploy the military unless states halt violent protests following the death of George Floyd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: Trump vows to send in troops to end unrest

The president threatens to deploy the army as protests rage over the death of a black man in custody.
BBC News - Published

At Trump request, Pentagon puts military police on alert to go to Minneapolis

As unrest spread across dozens of American cities on Friday, the Pentagon took the rare step of...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Independent



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Venezuela charges two ex-US soldiers with 'terrorism, conspiracy' [Video]

Venezuela charges two ex-US soldiers with 'terrorism, conspiracy'

Luke Alexander Denman and Airan Berry are among 31 people captured by Venezuelan military over failed armed incursion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:18Published
Report: Venezuela opposition plotted Maduro overthrow [Video]

Report: Venezuela opposition plotted Maduro overthrow

A 42-page document deals a blow to credibility of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has denied any links to the plot.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published