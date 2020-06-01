Global  

Cole Sprouse arrested during Sunday protests

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:57s
Cole Sprouse arrested during Sunday protests

Cole Sprouse arrested during Sunday protests

Cole Sprouse was arrested for peacefully protesting over the weekend in Santa Monica, California.

Cole Sprouse Was Among Peaceful Protesters Who Were Arrested

Cole Sprouse is speaking out after being arrested during a peaceful protest on Sunday (May 31) in...
Cole Sprouse arrested during 'peaceful' Black Lives Matter protest

Cole Sprouse arrested during 'peaceful' Black Lives Matter protest

'Riverdale' actor Cole Sprouse has revealed he was arrested on Sunday (31.05.20) during a "peaceful" Black Lives Matter protest in Santa Monica, following the death of George Floyd.

