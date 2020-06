Top 20 Worst Xbox Games of All Time Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:19s - Published 2 weeks ago Top 20 Worst Xbox Games of All Time Even the greatest video game consoles produce a few stinkers now and then. For this list, we’ll be looking at the absolute worst games that have ever been released on an Xbox console. 0

For this list, we'll be looking at the absolute worst games that have ever been released on an Xbox console. Our countdown includes "Sonic the Hedgehog", "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5", "Bomberman: Act Zero", "Aliens: Colonial Marines", "Ride to Hell: Retribution", and more!











