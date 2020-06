Emmerdale Soap Scoop! Jamie and Belle are caught out



Coming up on Emmerdale... Andrea takes her revenge on Jamie and Belle. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago

Emmerdale Soap Scoop! Andrea plans revenge against Jamie



Coming up on Emmerdale... Andrea reaches the end of her tether over Jamie's affair, while Mandy discovers what Paul is up to. Credit: Digital Spy Duration: 01:22 Published 3 weeks ago