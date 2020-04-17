A motorcyclist instantly regretted trying to ride through a storm when a fallen tree branch blew along the road and knocked her to the ground.

Motorcyclist knocked down when fallen tree branch blows into her path during storm in Vietnam

The woman in the yellow top and white scooter was performing a u-turn during strong winds in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Monday morning (June 1).

As she pulled away, a large branch that the storm had torn down from a nearby tree was blown straight into her path.

She was then clattered to the ground as it brushed over her body.

A driver who was recording the sudden windy weather rushed out of his car and helped the girl back to her feet.

The motorist, Kem, said that she was shaken but uninjured by the unexpected accident.

He said: ''I checked the girl was safe and helped to pick up her motorcycle.

She saw the branch rolling towards her but it was too late.

She couldn't move out of the way.'' The powerful gusts came shortly before a tropical rainstorm battered the area.

Southeast Asia is moving into its annual rainy season, which sees powerful storms and torrential downpours throughout the summer.