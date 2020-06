Bryan @thetrainline Hello, I’m meant to be travelling to London Euston from Glasgow Central first class tomorrow at 10:37… https://t.co/igK8BhOjSw 9 minutes ago

Rhydian Edwards @mildperil @Madeley I think I should have removed the "Central" from the discussions of London Labour MPs, because… https://t.co/CcvgynfuUk 10 minutes ago

cabbie RT @SW7_Cab: Death by a thousand cuts; Overpriced electric vehicles. Illegall street hailing apps. Fallout from financial aftermath of Covi… 11 minutes ago

John Morton @DKShrewsbury @SadiqKhan It's about time parliament moved from London to a more central postion after Brexit. 21 minutes ago

Jenia #FBPE #JeSuisEuropeenne 🕷🌍🇪🇺🇬🇧 "At an employment tribunal hearing in central London, a judge set the case for a five-day hearing in December". Wh… https://t.co/51RQJsaOVu 24 minutes ago

Budoor - Stay Home. @Absology That’s true.. it will be weird not to have to avoid central London from June to September so I hope they come back soon 😄 25 minutes ago