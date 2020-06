Protesters, some wearing surgical masks, held signs saying "I can't breathe!" and chanted "Black lives matter" and "Take a knee" while mounted police stood by.

Protesters defied coronavirus restrictions on public crowds to gather at Hyde Park in Sydney's central district, before marching peacefully past the state parliament house and the U.S consulate.

Thousands protested over black American George Floyd's death in U.S. police custody, as Australian police face questions about use of force during the arrest of a teenager of aboriginal descent.

In Sydney, an investigation has been opened into the arrest.

Video footage appeared on social media showing him being handcuffed and kicked to the ground after an argument with police.

The constable involved has been put on restricted duties while the investigation takes place.