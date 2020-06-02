Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

The hottest day of the week will be today with highs in the 90s and plenty of humidity.

Dew points will be near 70° so Heat Index values will approach 100°.

The daytime will be dry, but that looks to change on tonight as a round of storms will be rolling through.

Some of these storms could be severe with damaging winds & hail.

Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow, things will be a little more comfortable with less humidity and highs in the 80s and plenty of sun.

More quiet weather is expected Wednesday night with more comfortable lows in the upper-50s.

Thursday there will be a slight chance of an afternoon storm, otherwise it will still be warm with highs in the low-80s.

The weekend will be a little cooler with highs in the 70s.