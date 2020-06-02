Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

The hottest day of the week will be today with highs in the 90s and plenty of humidity.

Dew points will be near 70° so Heat Index values will approach 100°.

The daytime will be dry, but that looks to change on tonight as a round of storms will be rolling through.

Some of these storms could be severe with damaging winds & hail.

Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow, things will be a little more comfortable with less humidity and highs in the 80s and plenty of sun.

More quiet weather is expected Wednesday night with more comfortable lows in the upper-50s.

Thursday there will be a slight chance of an afternoon storm, otherwise it will still be warm with highs in the low-80s.

The weekend will be a little cooler with highs in the 70s.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Overnight.The hottest day of theweek will be Tuesdaywith highs in the 90s andplenty of humidity.

Dewpoints will be near 70 soHeat Index values willapproach 100.

Thedaytime will be dry, butthat looks to change onTuesday night as a roundof storms will be rollingthrough.

Some of thesestorms could be severewith damaging winds &hail.

Lows will be in themid-60s.Starting Wednesday,things will be a little morecomfortable with lesshumidity and highs in the80s.STILL AHEAD...SHORT SUPPLY...SHOPPERS ARE




You Might Like


Tweets about this