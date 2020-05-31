Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station

US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station

At 10:16 am EST on May 31st, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully performed a problem-free docking at the International Space Station (ISS).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flight

SpaceX rocket lifts off on historic private crewed flightKennedy Space Center, United States (AFP) May 30, 2020 A SpaceX rocket carrying two veteran NASA...
Space Daily - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Russian space agency congratulates SpaceX on launch

Russia's space agency, until now the only one able to fly astronauts to the International Space...
SBS - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amazing footage of ISS gliding past the moon after the Dragon shuttle journey [Video]

Amazing footage of ISS gliding past the moon after the Dragon shuttle journey

This amazing video and photo shows the sequence of the International Space Station gliding past the moon - carrying two NASA astronauts after they made an historic journey.The short video clip clearly..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:22Published
NASA astronauts describe 'smooth' docking after SpaceX launch [Video]

NASA astronauts describe 'smooth' docking after SpaceX launch

"We didn't feel the docking. It was just so smooth...in Shuttle, you felt a little bit of a jolt," NASA astronaut Doug Hurley said on Monday after arriving at the International Space Station in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published