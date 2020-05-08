Kate Middleton Breaks Her Silence and Abandons One of the Royal Family’s Oldest Traditions
Kate Middleton could be joining Meghan Markle in dropping one of the royal family’s oldest traditions.
Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Anas Erindra Putri RT @ELLEmagazine: Palace Breaks Silence On Claims Kate Middleton Is 'Furious' About Workload After Meghan And Harry's Exit
https://t.co/oR… 2 days ago
ELLE Magazine (US) Palace Breaks Silence On Claims Kate Middleton Is 'Furious' About Workload After Meghan And Harry's Exit
https://t.co/oRz14fv4Ab 3 days ago
Anas Erindra Putri RT @ELLEmagazine: Palace Breaks Silence On Claims Kate Middleton Is 'Furious' About Workload After Meghan And Harry's Exit
https://t.co/W7… 3 days ago
1ive1ove1earn RT @ELLEmagazine: Palace Breaks Silence on Claims Kate Middleton Is 'Furious' About Workload After Meghan and Harry's Exit https://t.co/IgL… 3 days ago
ELLE Magazine (US) Palace Breaks Silence On Claims Kate Middleton Is 'Furious' About Workload After Meghan And Harry's Exit
https://t.co/W72arr1D3s 3 days ago
Kate Middleton Is Staying Ultra Stylish While Under Lockdown With This Sky Blue LookKate Middleton Is Staying Ultra Stylish While Under Lockdown With This Sky Blue Look
Duchess of Cambridge finding it 'difficult' to homeschool Prince George during lockdownCatherine, Duchess of Cambridge is finding it "difficult" to homeschool her son Prince George as he always wants to play with his younger sister Princess Charlotte.