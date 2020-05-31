Trump to Label Antifa a Terrorist Organization

DGiant RT @Mikel_Jollett: ANTIFA isn't an organization.
ANTIFA has NEVER killed a single person.
ANTIFA simply means "anti-fascism," it's a fair… 17 seconds ago
alina RT @lexi4prez: the U.S. doesn’t consider the KKK a terrorist group, but trump (along with both democrats and republicans) want to label ANT… 44 seconds ago
900 CHML Now on The Bill Kelly Show: George Floyd's family has called for peace as protests continue. How can people stay sa… https://t.co/lP2aMyCSFz 5 minutes ago
Ito Shunsuke Uh ... Trump Doesn't Have The Power To Label ANTIFA A Terrorist Organization https://t.co/P33QD2KrfL (https://t.co/E9NMKxMijU) 7 minutes ago
A Look at Antifa, the Group President Trump Wants to Designate as a Terrorist OrganizationAntifa has been in the news after President Trump said he would declare the group a terrorist organization. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has a look at the controversial group and why Trump has its sights..
Trump Says U.S. Will Designate Antifa A Terrorist OrganizationThe United States will designate the group that calls itself Antifa as a terrorist organization.