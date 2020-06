Team Coverage: Las Vegas police investigate two separate shootings overnight Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 05:00s - Published 1 hour ago Team Coverage: Las Vegas police investigate two separate shootings overnight A Las Vegas police officer is on life support after being shot during a protest Monday night. The suspect was arrested near Circus Circus Hotel-Casino. In a separate shooting, this one downtown near Bridger Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, police say officers shot and killed a man with body armor and a gun who reached for his weapon. 0

