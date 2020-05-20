Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma to be released prematurely, LG accepts | Oneindia News

Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma, serving a life sentence, will be released prematurely from jail; health Ministry says that 73% of Covid deaths in the country are due to co-morbidities; Northeast India sees a surge in Coronavirus cases although numbers are small yet; Manoj Tiwari gets replaced as BJP Delhi President; Maharashtra & Gujarat brace for cyclonic storm and more news #DelhiCoronaApp #JessicaLal #CycloneNisarga

New Delhi: Manu Sharma, a convict in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, was released from Tihar Jail...