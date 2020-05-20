Global  

Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma to be released prematurely, LG accepts | Oneindia News

Jessica Lal case convict Manu Sharma, serving a life sentence, will be released prematurely from jail; health Ministry says that 73% of Covid deaths in the country are due to co-morbidities; Northeast India sees a surge in Coronavirus cases although numbers are small yet; Manoj Tiwari gets replaced as BJP Delhi President; Maharashtra & Gujarat brace for cyclonic storm and more news #DelhiCoronaApp #JessicaLal #CycloneNisarga

Jessica Lal murder convict Manu Sharma released from Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Manu Sharma, a convict in the 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, was released from Tihar Jail...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Jessica Lal Murder: Convict Manu Sharma released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour' [Video]

Jessica Lal Murder: Convict Manu Sharma released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour'

Manu Sharma, convict in the Jessica Lal murder case, who has spent 17 years in prison was released from jail on June 01 on grounds of "good behaviour" after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
