Floyd Mayweather Offers To Handle George Floyd’s Funeral Expenses

Floyd Mayweather Offers To Handle George Floyd’s Funeral Expenses

Floyd Mayweather Offers To Handle George Floyd’s Funeral Expenses

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather Offers to Shoulder George Floyd's Funeral Expenses

Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather Offers to Shoulder George Floyd's Funeral ExpensesFollowing the statements of several prominent people of color regarding the death of George Floyd,...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •talkSPORTWorldNewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldReutersNews24BBC NewsBBC Sport



