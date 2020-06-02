Global  

President Trump threatens to deploy military amid protests

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:42s - Published
President Trump threatens to deploy military amid protests
The last time this was invoked was in Los Angeles in the 1990s.
Kaley: THANK YOU FOR THAT.A THREAT OF MILITARYINVOLVEMENT, PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP TELLING GOVERNORS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY TO DOMINATE THESTREETS AND STOP THE UNREST.NOHELANI GRAF IS PICKING UP THECOVERAGE FROM THERE.THE PRESIDENT CITIN A200-YEAR-OLD LAW.



Analyzing President Trump's calls for military mobilization to confront nationwide protests

President Trump says he will mobilize the military to confront nationwide protests if governors and...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •WorldNewsNews24


President Trump threatens to deploy military if local officials don't take action against violence

President Trump called himself "the president of law and order" and threatened to deploy the military...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •News24



MNyalama

Meshack Nyalama#the great. RT @DailyMail: Trump says 'I am your law and order president', orders 'heavily-armed soldiers' to D.C. and threatens to deploy military nat… 10 seconds ago

7815PWK

P KELLY RT @telesurenglish: #UnitedStates | The speech given by President #DonaldTrump led to an increase in violence on the streets, where both po… 1 minute ago

travismedia_

Travis Media President Trump Threatens To Deploy Military On Protesters If Governors Fail To Contain Them.… https://t.co/JbjZbb8ukl 2 minutes ago

OurRevCorvallis

ORCA The president used federal police to violently clear space for a photo-op as he threatened to invoke the Insurrecti… https://t.co/6BY7DBGURX 3 minutes ago

skhoteit

Bella RT @ForbesME: President Trump vowed Monday to deploy the military if local authorities can’t halt violence that has broken out amid a wave… 3 minutes ago

SeattleTam

Tam Livz RT @AP: President Trump threatens to deploy military to American cities to quell a rise of violent protests. Peaceful demonstrators cleare… 3 minutes ago

telesurenglish

teleSUR English #UnitedStates | The speech given by President #DonaldTrump led to an increase in violence on the streets, where bot… https://t.co/7kqV845cvv 3 minutes ago

IlmariSepponen

Ilmari (Imma) Sepponen ‘Trump has declared war on America’: Internet explodes in anger as president threatens to ‘deploy the military’ in… https://t.co/28kOBJr6wH 4 minutes ago


Tuesday Update: President Trump Threatens to Deploy U.S. Military to Cities [Video]

Tuesday Update: President Trump Threatens to Deploy U.S. Military to Cities

Here's your daily update.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:39Published
Critics Slam Trump’s Anti-Protest Rhetoric [Video]

Critics Slam Trump’s Anti-Protest Rhetoric

Cable news personalities went after President Donald Trump after protesters were tear-gassed so he could walk to a church to get his picture taken.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:41Published