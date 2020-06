Claire's Forecast 6-2

SUMMER-LIKE TEMPERATURES AND ARETURN OF THE HUMIDITY AS WELL.ACOLD FRONT WILL SPARK A FEWSTORMS EARLY WEDNESDAY.HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST IS DRYTHIS MORNING SHOWERS AND STORMSMOVING EAST.PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES THIS MORNINGTURN MOSTLY SUNNY THISAFTERNOON.

IT WILL BEGETTING WARM AND HUMID WITHHIGHS IN THE MID 80S AND DEWPOINTS REACHING INTOTHE 60S SO YOU MAY WANT TO TURNTHE AC BACK ON.PARTLY CLOUDY AND MUGGY TONIGHTAS LOW ONLY DROP INTO THE UPPER60S.

SHOWERSAND THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED TOHOLD OFF UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAYMORNING.STORMS WILL MOVE WEST TO EASTTHROUGH THE STATE STARTING ATAROUNDSUNRISE TOMORROW.

THUNDERSTORMSWILL BE SHORT LIVED THOUGH ANDWESHOULD BE DRY BY WEDNESDAYAFTERNOON.

PARTLY CLOUDY WITHHIGH INTHE LOW 80S WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.TODAY MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHS IN THEMID 80S.TONIGHT PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOWS INTHE UPPER 60S.THE 7-DAY FORECAST HAS A WARM UPON THE WAY.

PARTLY SUNNYTHURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH HIGHSIN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

A POP UPTHUNDERSTORMS CAN'T BE RULED OFFRIDAYBUT MOST STAY DRY.

A SLIGHT COOLDOWN THIS WEEKEND WITH HIGHS INTHE MID TO UPPER 70SSATURDAY AND MID 70S SUNDAYUNDE