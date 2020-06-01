Joe Biden To Visit Philadelphia Tuesday

Donna RT @ericbradner: Joe Biden in a speech on Tuesday plans to condemn President Donald Trump over the use of tear gas against peaceful protest… 14 minutes ago
Eric Bradner Joe Biden in a speech on Tuesday plans to condemn President Donald Trump over the use of tear gas against peaceful… https://t.co/PL4i4FWcSF 49 minutes ago
wayne king RT @PhillyInquirer: UPDATE: Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia Tuesday to speak about the protests and viole… 3 hours ago
Joe Biden Coming To Philadelphia Tuesday Morning To Address Unrest In Country Following George Floyd's DeathBiden met with African-American leaders in Wilmington Monday to talk about how to diffuse the tension in the country.
Biden meets with black leaders, promises police oversight boardDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised black community leaders in Delaware on Monday he would earn their support amid nationwide police brutality protests, saying he would create a police..