Joe Biden To Visit Philadelphia Tuesday Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s - Published 2 hours ago He will be addressing the nationwide unrest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Joe Biden Will Slam Trump’s Church Stunt, Promise to ‘Heal Racial Wounds’ in Philadelphia Speech Former Vice President Joe Biden will give a speech in Philadelphia addressing the unrest over the...

Mediaite - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Donna RT @ericbradner: Joe Biden in a speech on Tuesday plans to condemn President Donald Trump over the use of tear gas against peaceful protest… 14 minutes ago Eric Bradner Joe Biden in a speech on Tuesday plans to condemn President Donald Trump over the use of tear gas against peaceful… https://t.co/PL4i4FWcSF 49 minutes ago wayne king RT @PhillyInquirer: UPDATE: Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden will visit Philadelphia Tuesday to speak about the protests and viole… 3 hours ago