Today Is Primary Day In Pennsylvania Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published 30 minutes ago The polls are open from 7 a.m. till 8 p.m. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FROST COAST-TO-COAST IF LOCALLEADERS DON'T ACT MOREAGGRESSIVELY.AND AMIDST THE PROTEST ANDTHE PANDEMIC, DON'T FROM GETTODAY IS PRIMARY DAY HERE INPENNSYLVANIA.THE POLLS WILL OPEN FROM7:00 THIS MORNING UNTIL8:00 THIS EVENING.AND KEEP IN MINDED, SOMEPOLLING LOCATIONS HAVE CHANGEDBECAUSE OF THE PANDEMIC.IF YOU HAVE A MAIL-IN BALLOTGOLF WOLF SAYS YOU NOW HAVEUNTIL NEXT TUESDAY JUNE 9TH TOTURN IT IN.





Related news from verified sources Polls now open for Pennsylvania primary election Polling locations across the state opened today at 7 a.m. for the Pennsylvania primary, which was...

bizjournals - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this