School district partners with library system to give students access to more ebooks Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:21s - Published 24 minutes ago School district partners with library system to give students access to more ebooks The Sunnyside Unified School District has partnered with the Pima County Public Library system to offer students a wider range of ebooks and e-audiobooks. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MOST SCHOOLS ACROSS SOUTHERNARIZONA HAVE WRAPPED UP THESCHOOL YEAR BUT THESUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT ISMAKING SURE ITS STUDENTS HAVEA WAY TO (CONTINUE READING,ALL WITH THE HELP OF AN APPMICHELLE SIMON/PIMA COUNTYLIBRARY "IT ACTUALLY ALLOWSTHE LIBRARY TO INTEGRATE ITSE- BOOK COLLECTION WITH THEPUBLIC SCHOOL LIBRARY ANDALLOWS THE STUDENTS GREATERACCESS TO MATERIALS WITHOUTEVER HAVING TO COME INTO THELIBRARY." THE APP IS CALLEDSORA IT MERGES THE PIMA COUNTYLIBRARY'S COLLECTION OF E-BOOKS AND E- AUDIOBOOKS FORSTUDENTS TO USE. BECKY SMCHIDT- A LIBRARIAN AT A SUNNYSIDESCHOOL SAID A TOOL LIKE THISAPP, IS NEEDED NOW, MORE THANEVER BECKY SCHMIDT/SUNNYSIDELIBRARIAN "I WOULD SAY IT'SEVEN MORE IMPORTANT NOWBECAUSE STUDENTS AND TEACHERSARE RELYING MORE ON ELECTRONICRESOURCES BECAUSE WE CAN'TJUST GO TO THE LIBRARY WEEKLYAT THIS POINT." SHE ADDED THATBECAUSE OF THE COVID-19PANDEMIC GETTING ACCESS TO ALIBRARY CARD HAS ALSO BEENDIFFICULT FOR STUDENTS - WITHSORA, THAT'S NOT NECESSARYBECKY SCHMIDT/SUNNYSIDELIBRARIAN "THEY CAN ACCESS THEE-BOOKS, THE ONES PIMA COUNTYLIBRARY HAS AVAILABLE, THEONES YOU READ DIGITALLY ONYOUR SCREEN AND ALSO THE AUDIOBOOKS, THEY CAN ACCESS THATTHROUGH THE SORA APP USINGTHEIR SCHOOL ID." THE SORA APPHAS READING MATERIAL FORSTUDENTS IN GRADESKINDERGARTEN THROUGH TWELFTHAND IS FREE. VERONICA ACOSTA





