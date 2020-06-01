Mosques in the Gaza Strip will reopen to worshippers on Wednesday (June 3) after more than two months of closure due to coronavirus.

Mosques in the Gaza Strip will reopen after more than two months

Mosques in the Gaza Strip will reopen to worshippers on Wednesday (June 3) after more than two months of closure due to coronavirus.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs on Monday (June 1) after Palestinian authorities shut all mosques in late March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Health Ministry called on all worshippers to wear face masks and maintaining social distancing rules to help stem the spread of the disease.

People who have health problems or chronic diseases, the elderly, children, and people in self-isolation were also urged to stay at home.