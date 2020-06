Health Headlines - 6-1-20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 01:47s - Published 9 minutes ago Health Headlines - 6-1-20 In today's health headlines we talk about how the effects of COVID-19 can last longer than initially thought. Thought, lung function and more can be impacted from people who have been in the ICU after COVID-19. Also, human trials for antibody therapy for COVID-19 has started from Eli-Lilly. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT IS FRUSTRATED BUTVANDALIISM WILL ONLY MAKE THINGSWORSE.AND THAT'S YOUR SPORTS IN 60.THE EFFECTS OF COVID-19... COULDLAST LONGER THAN INITIALLYTHOUGHT.MEDICAL EXPERTS NOW SAYING... ITCOULD IMPACT A PERSON'S BODY --LONG AFTER RECOVERY.ALEXANDRIA ADAMS HAS THEDETAILS."THEY HAVE ISSUES WITH COGNITIONWHERE THEY HAVE PROBLEMSTHINKING. THEY HAVE ISSUES WITHTHEIR LUNG FUNCTION SO IT ISN'TCOMPLETELY BACK TO NORMAL EVENWHEN THEY HAVE GOTTEN OFF THEVENTILATOR, HAVE GOTTEN OFFOXYGEN AND ARE GOING HOME."DOCTOR TODD RICE SAYS ITS VERYCOMMON FOR FORMER ICU PATIENTSEXPERIENCE A VARIETY OF MEDICALISSUES.AND THEY CAN AFFECT ALL ASPECTSOF A PERSONS LIFE."THE DATA SAYS, AND THIS IS NOTFOR COVID BUT WE EXPECT IT WILLBE SIMILAR, THE DATA SAYS UP TOHALFOF THEM AREN'T ABLE TO GO BACKTO A JOB AT A YEAR."EVEN THOSE PATIENTS WHO ARE NOTAS SEVERE AND ARE NOT ADMITTEDTO ICU FOR THEIR COVIDILLNESS...ARE FACING ISSUES."THEY GET BETTER, THEY GO HOMEAND THEY HAVE A LATECOMPLICATION OR AN INFECTION ORA CLOT ORSOMETHING LIKE THAT, THAT BRINGSTHEM BACK TO THE HOSPITAL... WEKNOW FROM OTHER STUDIES ANDOTHERDISEASES THAT CAUSE SIMILARSTORIES OF RESPIRATORY FAILUREAND NEEDING THE VENTILATOR,THAT PEOPLE WILL CONTINUE TO GETBETTER LUNG FUNCTION FOR UP TOEVEN A YEAR AFTER THEYGET OUT OF THE HOSPITAL AND THEYWILL CONTINUE TO GET BETTERPHYSICAL FUNCTION AND THEIRCOGNITION WILL GET BETTER."PHARMACEUTICAL GIANT "ELILILLY"... HAS STARTED THE FIRSTHUMAN TRIALS OF APOTENTIAL CORONAVIRUSTREATMENT... INVOLVINGANTIBODIES FROMRECOVERED PATIENTS.THE PHASE-ONE TRIAL WILLDETERMINE IF THE THERAPY ISSAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED INPEOPLE.THE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED BY THEEND OF THE MONTH.IF IT IS DEEMED TO BE SAFE.... A