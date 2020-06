Woman sews masks for community: "I’m not telling you to wear something I can’t give you"

ALSO WORKING TO MAKE ADIFFERENCE.

A WOMAN IN HOWARDCOUNTY IS NOW DEDICATING HERTIME TO MAKE WASHABLE MASKSFOR ANYONE WHO NEEDS THEMBIBI PERROTTE FOSTON WASINSPIRED TO BREAK OUT HERSEWING MACHINE AFTER SEEING AWMA━2 NEWS' STORY ABOUT CHARCITY CANVAS.

THAT'S THECOMPANY THAT USUALLY MAKESPROTECTIVE COVERINGS, FORBOATS..

NOW THEY'VE BEENCUTTING UP THEIR MATERIAL━ TOMAKE MASKS..

AND THEY WEREASKING FOR HELP FROM LOCALPEOPLE WHO KNOW HOW TO SEW..BIBI ANSWERED THE CALL..

SHE'SA BIG ADVOCATE FOR WEARINGMASKS━ SHE'S BEEN WEARINGTHEM SINCE BEFORE THEPANDEMIC, AFTER SHE WASDIAGNOSED WITH SARS, SEVEREACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROME.12:50━ 13:03 I wear themand I know the purpose and Iknow the benefit I have fromthem so if Imy community please wear amask and you said you dhave one, I can give you one.