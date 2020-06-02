COVID-19 Safety Measures Suggested To Hollywood Studios

Hollywood studios have been looking for ways to get production up and running while maintaining health guidelines.

On Monday, studios and labor unions proposed extensive coronavirus testing and other safeguards.

The guidelines were developed by a task force that included representatives from numerous studios and unions.

A task force sent dozens of recommendations to the governors of California and New York.

The task force urged regular testing for cast and crew and daily monitoring of symptoms as well as other measures.

TV shows also would be discouraged from filming before a live studio audience.