JTS Mortgage Minute 6/2/20 - Low Mortgage Rates

Video Credit: WCBI
JTS Mortgage Minute 6/2/20 - Low Mortgage Rates

JTS Mortgage Minute 6/2/20 - Low Mortgage Rates

Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co.

Mortgage Professionals tells us that mortgage rates have slid to near-record lows and will remain low for the foreseeable future.

This is excellent news if you want to refinance your existing mortgage or if you're looking for your dream home.

Good morning, i'm jeff farnham.

Mortgage rates slid to just above record lows.

This is good news for those looking to refinance their home or for those wanting to purchase their dream home.

According to freddie mac and the m-b-a, mortgage rates will potentially remain low for the near future.

When refinancing your home's mortgage, you have a few options to consider.

You can refinance your home to shorten the term, reduce the monthly payment or get out of mortgage insurance.

Refinancing your home to a mortgage with a lower rate or shorter term could result in you saving thousands of dollars!

Homeowners can take advantage of low rates and tap into their home's equity.

With a cash-out refinance, you could use the equity to remodel and get the kitchen you've always wanted.

A cash-out refinance is usually an option when it comes to remodeling.

However, j-t-s and company has renovation loan options that you can take advantage of if your renovations are more extensive.

Either way making such home improvements can increase the value of your home.

School will be here before you know it, and equity gained from refinancing could help pay for college.

If those options are not a priority, you could use the extra money and consolidate some debt.

Maybe you have a high interest on your credit card you need to pay off.

A cash-out refinance could pay off that balance and consolidate other debt if necessary.

With the weather and months are heating up, your first impulse may be to let things cool off before starting your homebuying journey.

However, the market is in full swing and now is the time to get your prequalification.

Whether you are refinancing your existing home or purchasing a new one, you still must qualify.

Having a prequalification will expedite the process when you are ready to make an offer.

Sellers and their realtors tend to take a prequalified offer over one that isn't already prequalified.

To fill out a prequalification app, you can visit our website at w w w dot j-t-s dash c-o dot com and click the pre- qualification button ?

One of our loan advisors will review your information and get back to you as soon as possible to review your options.

J-t-s and company strives to be your lifetime mortgage advisor.

We listen to our customers and offer a mortgage scenario that works best for your specific situation.

Give us a call, and let j-t-s and company make homeownership easy for you!

