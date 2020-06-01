Music Industry Pushes Pause, Holds Blackout Tuesday
The music and entertainment industries are holding the #BlackoutTuesday initiative today, a movement to focus on building up the community instead of building up their business.
Music Industry Protests George Floyd Killing With 'Blackout Tuesday'Universal Music Group, Sony Music, and Warner Music have instituted "Black Out Tuesday" in protest of the police killing of George Floyd.
Nashville music industry goes silent for Blackout TuesdayMusic City will go silent today for #BlackoutTuesday. It’s all part of an effort to show solidarity in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.