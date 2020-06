BREAKING OVERNIGHT: 4 officers shot during protest Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published 1 hour ago BREAKING OVERNIGHT: 4 officers shot during protest Four officers are recovering after being shot in downtown St. Louis after violent protests there. Officials say protesters clashed with local police outside of their headquarters. Two officers were shot in the leg, one in the arm, and one in the foot. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend