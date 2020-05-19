Boats anchored and safety teams assembled as western India braces for Cyclone Nisarga

Global  

Gujarat in western India is bracing for Cyclone Nisarga, which is likely to make landfall on June 3, as several disaster management teams have been pressed into service by authorities.

Visuals from Gir Somnath district of the state showed teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) assembling at a site.

Another visual, captured by a drone, showed several boats anchored on the shore on June 2.

According to reports, the boats were warned against venturing out, to mitigate any untoward incident that might be caused by the expected extreme weather.

The India Meteorological Department has said Nisarga will likely turn into a severe cyclonic storm on June 3.

