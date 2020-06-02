Lea Michele Accused Of Bullying During 'Glee'

Lea Michele has been accused of bullying a co-star of her hit show "Glee." It started when Michele tweeted support for George Flyod, a victim of police brutality.

Actress Samantha Ware quoted Michele’s tweet, claiming the “Glee” star told her she’d “s— in [her] wig” while on the show.

“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!

Cause I’ll never forget." "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s— in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood." Variety reports that other “Glee” cast members, including Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, also reacted to the accusations.

Shockingly they showed support for Ware, casting more doubt on Michele.