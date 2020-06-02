Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lea Michele Accused Of Bullying During 'Glee'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Lea Michele Accused Of Bullying During 'Glee'

Lea Michele Accused Of Bullying During 'Glee'

Lea Michele has been accused of bullying a co-star of her hit show "Glee." It started when Michele tweeted support for George Flyod, a victim of police brutality.

Actress Samantha Ware quoted Michele’s tweet, claiming the “Glee” star told her she’d “s— in [her] wig” while on the show.

“Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!

Cause I’ll never forget." "I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s— in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood." Variety reports that other “Glee” cast members, including Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, also reacted to the accusations.

Shockingly they showed support for Ware, casting more doubt on Michele.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Lea Michele slammed for threatening to ‘s**t in the wig’ of Glee co-star Samantha Ware and making life a ‘living hell’

Lea Michele has been accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware’s life a “living hell”...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Independent


Glee's Samantha Ware Says Lea Michele Made Her 'First Television Gig a Living Hell'

Samantha Ware is speaking out about her experience on the set of Glee and how Lea Michele made her...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

From Glee to Glum: Lea Michele accused of making life a 'living hell' for Samantha Ware [Video]

From Glee to Glum: Lea Michele accused of making life a 'living hell' for Samantha Ware

Samantha Ware says Lea Michele made her life a "living hell" when they co-starred on 'Glee' in 2015.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:27Published
Lea Michele accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life 'a living hell' [Video]

Lea Michele accused of making Glee co-star Samantha Ware's life 'a living hell'

Glee star Samantha Ware has accused Lea Michele of making her life on the set of the hit U.S. TV show a "living hell".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published