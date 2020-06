Class 9 Kerala girl commits suicide over fear of managing studies amid COVID-19

A class 9 student in Kerala's Malappuram allegedly committed suicide over frustration of not going to school amid the coroanvirus and was unable to attend online classes owing to her poor financial background.

She allegedly took the harsh decision over fear of managing studies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malappuram's Superintendent of Police, U Abdul Kareem said, "The family is not financially sound and we are probing further."